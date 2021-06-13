logo
Keller Chamber City of Keller Job Fest 2021

ARE YOU HIRING?

We are looking for businesses from any industry who have open positions to join us at Job Fest 2021! Come help us get our community back to work!

Email Greg for Application

Call us at (817) 431-2169 or email gballog@kellerchamber.com for more information or to register TODAY!

