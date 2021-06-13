We are looking for businesses from any industry who have open positions to join us at Job Fest 2021! Come help us get our community back to work!
Call us at (817) 431-2169 or email gballog@kellerchamber.com for more information or to register TODAY!
Enter your name and email to stay up to date with the latest Chamber Events and News.
420 Johnson Road, Suite #301
Keller, Texas 76248
(817) 431-2169
© 2021, Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce
Google and Google Maps are registered trademarks of Google LLC, used with permission.
Website Design by The Original Rooskie